Video: “She Got A Nice Accent” – Old Video Of Illebaye As Kid Actor On ‘Papa Ajasco’ Resurfaces

Ilebaye, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, has been making waves after her throwback video was released on TikTok by @exquisite_ay.

The film revealed an unexpected link between Ilebaye and the famed Nigerian TV show “Papa Ajasco and Company,” which was produced by the legendary Wale Adenuga.

A young Illebaye was featured in the film demonstrating her acting abilities among the brilliant cast of “Papa Ajasco and Company.”

For many years, the renowned sitcom, recognized for its wit and likeable characters, enthralled audiences across Nigeria.

Illebaye’s debut as one of the show’s child stars allegedly stunned spectators in astonishment and filled them with nostalgia.

The revelation of Illebaye’s reported involvement in “Papa Ajasco and Company” sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among fans of both the TV show and the BBNaija All Stars competition.

@Rich_Wife_Tyc said: “Y’all are obsessed with my girl admit.”

@slim Faith commented: “Sharp girl.”

@Marypet reacted: “Girl has been a star from day one.”

@Angela Akashili said: “E don tey why she dey instigate.”

@Bell commented: “That accent fried dah.”

@arella001 reacted: “The accent has been there.”

@Cee_ndy said: “I said it that I know ilebaye from somewhere ND she’s not 22.”

@francisomono said: “Wow.”

@Ayooluwa reacted: “The accent.”

@Noaconsult4 commented: “Awwwwwwwww cuty.”

@Anita gray girl said: “See my love with that same accents.”

