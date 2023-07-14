Video: “She don too See shege” – Bride causes stir as she scatters dance floor with energetic moves

A happy bride who was walking with her groom while dancing energetically at a wedding stole the show.

The bride couldn’t hold back her excitement and spontaneously broke into a spirited dance routine, which was beautifully captured on video.

The bride’s enthusiasm was unstoppable, and the groom tried to step in and direct her back to their path.

She approached a group of women with confidence, enticing them all with her contagious spirit.

As she moved around with grace, the onlookers couldn’t help but be impressed by her impressive dance abilities.

Seeing that all eyes were now on his dancing bride, the groom made the decision to stop interfering.

Everyone was entertained and delighted by the incident, which ended up being the wedding’s funniest highlight.

See some reactions below:

@Sasha kuti: “E no easy to carry man reach house Abeg shake body.”

@deliasplace001: “This is why we sew asoebi no b just to waka enter.”

@SILENT PAIN: “Me on my marriage day my mana know say my craze dat day nor be here.”

@official preshy: “she don give those haters dancing step. I love that step dear congrats.”

@Alex [email protected]: “abeg leave me oo after how many breakfast make i dance abeg.”

@Templeos6130: “The joy is so high I pray the joy remain permanent in ur marriage.”

@Joy Finest: “This is me on my wedding day I don too See shege congratulations.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:*