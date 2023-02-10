Video: “She don go, If you know you know” – Reactions as Wizkid pulls suggestive stunt as he gets cozy with lady [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The video got netizens making wild speculations due to Wizkid’s gesture as he was about to let go of the lady.

Cybernauts who don’t fail to attach meanings to any gesture immediately claimed Starboy was trying to pass a salacious message through signs.







Tongues wag over a video of the Grammy winner, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid and curvy Ghanaian socialite/actress, Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong.

The clip which was shared on Instagram by the lady showed Wizkid hugging her tightly as she filmed their moment.

As Wizkid took his hand off her body, he rubbed his finger on her ear and this act got speedily interpreted by fans.

One @apostolic_prophet1 wrote: “Who understands that sign wizkid did 😂😂. If you know you know 😂😂”

skynah_juma7 wrote: “The sign says; see me after this😂😂😂😂”

mentordaniels wrote: “The sign na see you later in my room.”