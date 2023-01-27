ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Shanty Town: Why unclad scenes were unavoidable – Ini Edo speaks -VIDEO

According to Ini Edo who played the role of ‘Inem’, Shanty Town is a story about crime and prostitution and one can’t tell such a story without displaying nudity.

My response to those who describe Shanty Town as ‘all nonsense, no lesson’ – Ini Edo

Actress, Ini Edo has revealed why nudity was inevitable in the trending movie series, Shanty Town.

The actress made her point clear during an interview with BBC Pidgin where she hinted at why some private body parts were flashed in the film.

She added that going naked wasn’t aimed at debasing anyone rather it was in a bid to make the movie look so real.

The veteran movie star also berated the excessive emphasis placed on a woman’s body while urging people to begin to see a lady’s body as a mere creation of God without weird reasonings attached.

