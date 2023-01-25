Video: Shanty Town: My first reaction after I found out I’ll be playing ‘ashawo’ role – Mercy Eke [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BBNaija season 4 star cum Nollywood actress, Mercy Eke has opened up on her reaction after finding out she will be playing an ‘ashawo’ role.

During a new sit down interview with Nollywire, reality TV star cum actress, Mercy Eke gave more insight into her character and how she felt when she discovered her role of a prostitute (ashawo).

Describing her character, Mercy Eke said:

“Jackie is a promising sex worker [laughs] There is no way you will put it. Jackie is a sex worker that got herself mixed up with Scar and got herself entangled with things that are not her business.”

Shedding light on her reaction, after finding out the character she was to play, she said: