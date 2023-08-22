Video: Shallipopi reacts as BBNaija’s Angel Smith professes love for him on Live TV

Crown Uzama, also known as Shallipopi, a Nigerian rapper, took to social media to craft a poised response to BBNaija All-Stars contestant Angel Smith’s audacious attempt at showing devotion towards him.

Angel was recently engaged in a lively conversation with her housemates at Biggie’s house. In the midst of all the commotion, she couldn’t help but fall over Shallipopi, declaring him her entire crush and admiring his beautiful looks.

Angel stated unequivocally that Shallipopi is the type of man she prefers. She revealed that when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), she actively lobbied for his release.

The brand ambassador, hailing from Akwa Ibom, also revealed her fondness for ‘trenches guys’ who have risen from humble beginnings and achieved financial success.

Reacting to this, Shallipopi, who amusingly perceived Angel’s audacious romantic gesture, playfully encouraged his fan base to rally behind her by casting their votes, considering she’s presently facing the prospect of eviction.