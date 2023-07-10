Video: “Shallipopi is a thief” — Portable rants as singer hits top 3 on music chart

Shallipopi, a rising star singer, is criticized by renowned street rapper Portable Omolalomi for manipulating the music charts to reach the top three spots.

As you may remember, the EFCC detained Shallipopi and others for their roles in an online fraud scheme.

But after his release, the musician released a brand-new song titled “Ex Convict,” which is currently ranked second on Apple Music’s Top Song chart.

After the song became popular, Portable accused the Shallipopi of using “stream farming,” an artificial method of amassing large numbers of streams on music charts.

Portable insisted that the singer is a nobody who unexpectedly became popular due to his subpar singing abilities.

He also threw a subtle shade at Asake, insinuating who sits at number one on the music chart.

In his words;

“Who be that shalli-poppi, they will still carry you. You wey dem just release. How many music you sing? Who sabi your face? You wey dem just release, you con dey top chart. Me wey go prison, I no top chart. You are a thief; you’re using farmer boys. Your face no blow, your voice no sound. Come Zeh nation make I teach you,” he said in part.