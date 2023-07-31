Video: Shallipopi charged with N200M lawsuit over illegal sampling of ‘Obapluto’ song

Pa Monday Igbinidu and Shallipopi Photo Credit: Google Images

Veteran Edo performer, Pa Monday Igbinidu files a N200 million lawsuit against Shallipopi for illegally copying his song “Obapluto” (N’ogbaisi).

This comes only a week after the veteran singer chastised Shallipopi and his mother for deceiving him and tipping him N50,000 after the song had already been recorded and published.

He was given a week to make the proper arrangements, including mentioning Pa Monday in the song.

Following the deadline, Pa Monday Igbinidu’s legal team filed a N200 million lawsuit against Shallipopi for copyright infringement.

The title of the document reads, “Copyright infringement of the musical work of Monday Edosomwan Igbinidu alias Monday Edo Igbinidu- Demand to render account, compensation and an apology.”*

N200M lawsuit against Shallipopi over copyright infringement. Photo Credit: GossipmillTV / Instagram.