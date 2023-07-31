Video: Shallipopi charged with N200M lawsuit over illegal sampling of ‘Obapluto’ song

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shallipopi charged with N200M lawsuit over illegal sampling of 'Obapluto' song

Pa Monday Igbinidu and Shallipopi Photo Credit: Google Images

Veteran Edo performer, Pa Monday Igbinidu files a N200 million lawsuit against Shallipopi for illegally copying his song “Obapluto” (N’ogbaisi).

This comes only a week after the veteran singer chastised Shallipopi and his mother for deceiving him and tipping him N50,000 after the song had already been recorded and published.

He was given a week to make the proper arrangements, including mentioning Pa Monday in the song.

Following the deadline, Pa Monday Igbinidu’s legal team filed a N200 million lawsuit against Shallipopi for copyright infringement.

The title of the document reads, “Copyright infringement of the musical work of Monday Edosomwan Igbinidu alias Monday Edo Igbinidu- Demand to render account, compensation and an apology.”*

N200M lawsuit against Shallipopi over copyright infringement. Photo Credit: GossipmillTV / Instagram.
N200M lawsuit against Shallipopi over copyright infringement. Photo Credit: GossipmillTV / Instagram.
