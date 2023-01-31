Video: Seyi Vibez is copying Asake’s pattern – Portable asserts [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian musician, Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola has accused afrobeats sensation, Seyi Vibez of copying his colleague, Asake’s music style.

The Zazuu star called out Seyi and music video director, TG Omori in a video he posted on his Instagram story.

Portable claimed that the director switched from shooting music visuals for Asake because Seyi is the new buzzing artiste in the country.

According to him, Asake’s pattern was adopted in its entirety by Seyi Vibez who now uses it to cash out. Portable said ‘there is no love in the industry’ which is why it was so easy for the TG Omori switch to take place.

He went on to berate Seyi for not having his own style and advised him to change pattern and be unique just like him.

The singer also said people like to attach themselves to him because of his special pattern.

Some reactions culled below:

olamilekanclassic27; But normally na Asake pattern Seyi Dey do sha 💯

dolly_pizzlleesneh; Shey dem tell am say Na tg do seyi vibe video if u see tg video u go know.. Na because dem no shoot video for u now all this wahala start.. make he move on now life no be fight

jennifer_omo_harrison; This guy is turning a nuisance. They are both good but he should check before making statements. Seyi vibes been in the industry for ever doing this same old shit before Olamide even consider given Asake a life time game changer. He talks too much…tua!

bad_larrie; This guy na Mumu. Wetin concern video producers with the music pattern you copy. Pay money make dem do you video period

lordpagex; Him no lie…from the beat to the style all na asake..sheyi vibez got no originality

pluizmajor; Lol Alaye no get money shot video he con dey vex 😅

doppest_omo_aliu_; Portable self follow use the pattern … copy cat 🐈‍⬛

ceedimatina; Portable no dey take sides, he go talk am as e b. 👏

real_mikeorgan; Here is the only man saying the truth 😂😂 he said I quote Seyi dey copy asake 😂 now you know the boss 😂more love

elhadji_igbalode; Portable na agege I dey stay cus dem talk say u dey beat pesin abeg try enta isale oja with you goons men full here wey dem go put you above six feet me I no be jus seyi vibez fan ooo from day one I don dey with seyi wen him music never even trend come we dey wait una ogun go kill you and your generation.