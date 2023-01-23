ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Seyi Vibez gifts his producer brand new Benz [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Singer, Seyi Vibez has bought a brand-new Mercedes Benz for his official producer, Modra.

The Afrobeats sensation could be seen gifting the expensive ride to the sound engineer in a video making the rounds on the internet.

Modra was happy and speechless after he received the gift and he gave the singer a deep hug as a show of appreciation.

Fans praised Seyi Vibez for encouraging a member of his team who greatly contributed to him having a successful year in 2022.

Some reactions culled below:

@Fagbohun_AB; When u get to that Top .. try to appreciate and compensate those that stood by you when there was no one.

@BarryBugs; I thought this guy just came out like yesterday?? now he’s cupping a Mercedes for his producer??? This music bag be like blood money tho

@captain_sound1; This is really a sweet thing to watch, seeing the outburst of joy on his face of his producer. That’s just a tip of bigger rewards that are going to come in the nearest future for him. The music business is the real deal indeed. 😎🎵 🎶

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

5 hours ago

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button