Video: Seyi Vibez gifts his producer brand new Benz [Video]

Singer, Seyi Vibez has bought a brand-new Mercedes Benz for his official producer, Modra.

The Afrobeats sensation could be seen gifting the expensive ride to the sound engineer in a video making the rounds on the internet.

Modra was happy and speechless after he received the gift and he gave the singer a deep hug as a show of appreciation.

Fans praised Seyi Vibez for encouraging a member of his team who greatly contributed to him having a successful year in 2022.

Some reactions culled below:

@Fagbohun_AB; When u get to that Top .. try to appreciate and compensate those that stood by you when there was no one.

@BarryBugs; I thought this guy just came out like yesterday?? now he’s cupping a Mercedes for his producer??? This music bag be like blood money tho

@captain_sound1; This is really a sweet thing to watch, seeing the outburst of joy on his face of his producer. That’s just a tip of bigger rewards that are going to come in the nearest future for him. The music business is the real deal indeed. 😎🎵 🎶