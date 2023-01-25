Video: Seyi Tinubu bags chieftaincy title in Peter Obi’s Anambra [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Anambra state.

Seyi was honoured with the title of ‘Nwannedinamba’ by traditional ruler of the Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwui.

The ceremony held in Awka South Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, 24th of January 2023.

Speaking during the occasion, Seyi thanked the monarch for the honour and went on to appeal to Anambra state residents to vote for his father in the forthcoming presidential election.

The young Tinubu also addressed the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Awka about his Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Seyi was in the state to galvanize support for his father’s presidential ambition and to reassure the people that the former Lagos state governor, has the interestsof the state at heart.