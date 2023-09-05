ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Seyi bursts into tears as he apologizes for his comments in Biggie’s house

Seyi Awolowo, the newly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, has apologized sorrowfully for the foul remarks he uttered while in Big Brother’s house.

The BBNaija star generated controversy after making some alarming remarks, one of which suggested what his sons would do to other people’s daughters.

He had also made multiple threats on the show, including one to his pal Kiddwaya, which prompted Kiddwaya’s mother to threaten to drag him to court.

During a post-eviction interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he was asked if he had any comments for Nigerians who were shocked by his language and behavior on the show.

Seyi became emotional and remorseful. Tears ran down his cheeks and he apologized by saying that all he had to say at the moment is simply that he’s sorry.

