Video: Seun Kuti Mocked As Tweet Praising Tinubu For Bringing Buhari To Power Resurfaces

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer, has been mocked online after a tweet praising All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu for ushering in President Muhammadu Buhari resurfaced.

GISTLOVER earlier reported that trouble started after the son of the late legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo, described the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as a ‘Opportunist’.

Taking a shot at Peter Obi, the singer claimed that he is an opportunist who switched to the Labour Party after losing in the PDP and that he cannot save Nigeria.

Peter Okoye slammed Seun in a Twitter post, saying he is frustrated and has erased his father’s history.

Their arguments became so heated that Peter dragged Seun’s family into the fray, including his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and nephew Made.

Nigerians Dig Up Old Tweet

As the social media spat continued, some Nigerians dug up a 2015 tweet where Seun praised Tinubu for bringing Buhari to power.

He tweeted:

I thank Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bring this change. Aluta Continua.

This earned him mockery and backlash with many saying he was praising a man who jailed his father.

Seun Drags Peter Okoye

Seun Kuti took to Instagram to criticize Peter Okoye and boasted about being nominated for a Grammy, whereas the latter has never been nominated.

The singer also chastised Peter for previously aligning himself with both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and performing at their campaigns for monetary gain.

Peter Okoye also responded to Seun, saying he is a Grammy nominee who still lives in the trenches, urging him to remove Fela from his name and see how unpopular he would become.