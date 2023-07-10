Video: “Serve it to him on social media” -Online-in-law react as Yul Edochie allegedly refuses May’s divorce

Nigerians have reacted to reports that Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul Edochie, has filed for divorce from him after their drama with Judy Austin.

According to rumors going around, May Edochie filed a petition for the dissolution of her 18-year marriage and started the divorce process against her husband.

Additionally, it was claimed that Yul Edochie rejected the petitions, which delayed the start of the proceedings.

Following this, Nigerians urged May Edochie to stick with her decision to formally divorce her husband. Additionally, it was suggested that she notify Yul Edochie of the proceedings by posting the petition on social media.

One Geenafoods wrote, “They can serve him on Facebook, he will see it, everybody will do well to tag him on it”

Veevogee wrote, “When you lose a good woman. You’ll always get the opposite in return. You can never find her type again.

Even if he’s acting with Judy, it has now become a show of shame..”

Court Warns Yul Edochie to Keep Off as They Allegedly Grant Full Custody of Kids And Mansion To May

May Yul Edochie’s first wife, has been granted full custody of their three children and mansion by the court.

May Edochie and her husband Yul Edochie’s family situation has been a hot topic on social media for some months.

According to a fresh development, the court has granted May Edochie complete custody of their three children as well as full custody of their mansion.

The actor has been warned by the court not to go near the mansion so as not to upset his first wife while they are still married.

Gistlover further divulged that the actor has been fighting his first wife and also asked her not to return to Instagram to avoid being dragged again by social media users but the wife ignored him as she informed Pete Edochie that most of her works are on Instagram and has to make a living.