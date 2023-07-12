Video: “Senior man no follow rules” – Bobrisky causes commotion as he eats Amala after BBL surgery procedure

Popular Nigerian influencer, Bobrisky posted a video of himself eating amala on his Instagram page shortly after his BBL procedure.

The video was uploaded amid reports that he had recently undergone a procedure called Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

A popular socialite, Mya Jesus in reaction, wrote a caption and shared the video on her page. She wrote “Only our rich auntie Bobrisky can eat Amala after BBL.”

The video was then posted on Instagram by a blog, and many concerned Nigerians took to the comment section to share their views.

See some reactions below:

damnath_collections: “Senior man no follow rules.”

glassesrepublic.: “Person wey chop pounded yam next day.”

humble_ggowell: “Senior man no play the script well.”

orissabel3788: “It’s LBB he did not BBL”

mizkimoraprecious: “Snr man will remain snr man no matter what! When u finish the movie,come out Bob. I love how he engages her fan’s talking all the time.”

bridgellin_makeup: “When i say bob just wanted attention, e be like i just dey talk.”

fina.peters: “Na man naw. Man gats chop well oh”

vanessaoflagos: “He didn’t make proper enquiries before kicking off with the lie? Daddy Bob, you cannot eat heavy immediately after any surgery na.”

toby_blackk: “No be water melon I Dey see so person wey just do bbl. At least make senior doing findings about bbl so that the lie go tap.”