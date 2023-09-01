Video: “Send Me His Account Number” – Davido Requests Account Details Of Physically Challenged Man Operating Viewing Centre

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, the Afrobeat maestro, is about to transform the life of a physically challenged man named Adebisi Michael forever by requesting his account number.

Davido’s remark came after a tweep shared a video of Adebisi’s BBC interview, saying that Davido’s old tweet altered his life.

Adebisi recalled in the interview how he responded on a tweet Davido sent a few months ago in which he pledged to split $20 million with 20 Nigerians and then invited individuals to pitch their businesses.

According to him, he also pitched his business in the comment section and although Davido never reached out to him, other netizens who stumbled on his tweet offered to help and that was how he got money to develop his viewing centre.

In reaction to the tweet, Davido asked for the physically challenged man’s account details.

“Send me his account,” OBO requested.

See the tweet below:

This comes a few days after Davido gifted a lucky lady N2 million due to a hilarious video she posted on social media.

Tunde Ednut, a renowned celebrity blogger, recently uploaded a video of Okoli Classic, a young woman who was captured enjoying garri but humorously labeling it as fried rice.

In a video brimming with tongue-in-cheek humor, the lady regaled her fans with a moment from whenshe ventured out of her residence at midnight to purchase what she whimsically referred to as ‘fried rice’.

Amidst this amusing visual tale, she wittily shared her feelings of hunger, candidly acknowledged her financial limitations, and vividly depicted the barren state of her refrigerator, all while exuding a captivating and engaging demeanor that left her viewers thoroughly amused.

Not long after Tunde Ednut posted the video on his page, renowned Nigerian musician Davido came across it, and he found it thoroughly entertaining.

The music sensation privately messaged Tunde Ednut, requesting him to share the lady’s account information as he intended to send her a sum of N2 million.

Brimming with excitement, Tunde Ednut shared the update on social media, accompanied by an extensive caption in which he lauded Davido. He also appealed for prayers in support of the singer.