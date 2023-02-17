Video: See who wan win Grammy – Nigerians reacts to video of Portable running wild on the street [Watch]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable created a scene on the streets of Oyo when he decided to interact with area boys.

The Zazuu star went gaga and kept mumbling while running around in a wild frenzy and filming himself.

A crowd of young men could be seen running after Portable as he dashed off like he was trying to avoid contact with them.

Read some comments..

happy_pills_baddie; No b only grammy na grand babies 😂

reekyboyogr1; No offense but person like portable can’t win Grammy cuz him behavior get as e be

lashautos; But he win this last Grammy,na just say he no get chance go collect am

iamtherealtalisman; He didn’t say he wanted to win the Grammy Awards he said he wanted to bring home granny

chula_empire; 🎵 never in his life never in his life he go see that Grammy Awards 🎵😂

daniel_odueke; You go kon talk this thing for agege oo

kuzy_cruz10; This is the street 👑 belive it or not… guy is loved

ajokeajoke32; Hmmm na the real entertainment be this. He fit go win ooo hmmmm, Make better international promoter catch am Portable self go fresh calm down.

drealrawmorgan; Abrakaya airlord, Wetin dis mugu dey talk ,