Video: See who wan win Grammy – Nigerians reacts to video of Portable running wild on the street [Watch]

Video: See who wan win Grammy – Nigerians reacts to video of Portable running wild on the street

  • Portable went gaga and kept mumbling while running around in a wild frenzy and filming himself.
  • Social media users expressed shock at the singer’s action and some wondered if that’s how he intends to win a Grammy award behaves.


Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable created a scene on the streets of Oyo when he decided to interact with area boys.

The Zazuu star went gaga and kept mumbling while running around in a wild frenzy and filming himself.

A crowd of young men could be seen running after Portable as he dashed off like he was trying to avoid contact with them.

Social media users expressed shock at the singer’s action and some wondered if that’s how he intends to win a Grammy award behaves.

Read some comments..

happy_pills_baddie; No b only grammy na grand babies 😂

reekyboyogr1; No offense but person like portable can’t win Grammy cuz him behavior get as e be

lashautos; But he win this last Grammy,na just say he no get chance go collect am

iamtherealtalisman; He didn’t say he wanted to win the Grammy Awards he said he wanted to bring home granny

chula_empire; 🎵 never in his life never in his life he go see that Grammy Awards 🎵😂

daniel_odueke; You go kon talk this thing for agege oo

kuzy_cruz10; This is the street 👑 belive it or not… guy is loved

ajokeajoke32; Hmmm na the real entertainment be this. He fit go win ooo hmmmm, Make better international promoter catch am Portable self go fresh calm down.

drealrawmorgan; Abrakaya airlord, Wetin dis mugu dey talk ,

