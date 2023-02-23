Video: “See my long neck” – BBN’s Bisola reacts to a throwback video of her interviewing Davido that resurfaces online [Watch]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







A throwback video of BBNaija 2017 ex-housemate, Bisola Aiyeola interviewing superstar Afrobeats singer Davido on the red carpet has surfaced online and by extension captured the hearts of many including Bisola herself.

In the trending throwback video, Bisola who is a host was seen interviewing Davido at rapper Ice-Prince album lunch in the year 2011.

During the interview, Davido expresses how happy to be at Ice Prince album lunch as he noted that Ice Prince was among the very first few people he knew when he returns back to Nigeria from the United States of America.

In the interview with Bisola, Davido also discloses that he just released new song “Dami Duro”, a song that later turned out to be a massive hit, hugely welcomed by music lovers.

Recounting the situations of things as at the time in 2011, Bisola wrote,

“About 30 billion people have sent me this video 😂😂😂😂 See my long neck😂😂 and back then I used to think I was Fat 🤦🏾‍♀️. This video was actually in 2011 when I was the host of BillBoard Nigeria which aired on STV. Fun fact, I had met Davido 2 years prior when I was interviewing his cousin NPZ ,Leyla was about 6months old then and David was soo cool. So when he saw me on the red carpet at ice princes album launch, he remembered me and obliged me and even asked after Leyla which he still does if I run into him at any event . Not very many celebrities agreed to be interviewed by me, I was sad but I understand better now. Even me gan dey run from red carpet lol 😂 Biko no vex if I lie that I’m coming back to do interview ooo( I still oblige red carpet hosts oo). Alrighty people Keep celebrating @davido and my humble self because e don tey, No be today. We have definitely grown and it’s all by the special Grace of God. Peace and love guys💋💋💋💋.”

See how internet users react to the throwback video of herself interviewing Davido below;

thedorathybachor: You later wash the hand abi you no wash am 😂.

deyemitheactor: So you never baff since then… Smh4u 😂.

hypedteens0: If you are DAVIDO fans gather here ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

toolargemoney: Woah🙌🙌🙌🙌 consistently pays and there i was thinking BBN was d launch of ‘Bisola the brand’. I ❤️ u even more now. Pls wear that crown well cos e don tey🙌🙌.

antonjeftha: Beautiful then..Beautiful now, beautifying with age my Sis🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽.

dawgmanzini: This was the past that made me who I am today, thanks to the team back then, it was so much fun @iambisola.

iyalodeofabuja Aahh!: 30 billion people? Make una dey do small small. You no even talk 29 billion, you say 30 billion! I love your growth Bisola ❤️.