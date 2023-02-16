Video: See cash wey we dey find – Backlashes trail video of Regina Daniels and sons putting wraps of money in piggy bank

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a now deleted post the billionaire’s wife and her children could be seen unwrapping bundles of new notes and putting them inside the savings box.

Nigerians also slammed Regina Daniels for posting such a video at a period when cash scarcity seems to be biting hard.

The video however sparked outrage from social media users as they vented over the fact that some top personnel in government actually have the new notes at their disposal







Netizens fume over a video of the famous Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her sons, Munir and Khalifa putting new naira notes into a piggy bank.

Amid the naira scarcity currently ravaging the country, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page a few moments ago to share a clip of herself inculcating the habit of saving in her sons.

She averred that saving in piggy banks has been one of her best habits and she wishes to impact the same in the lives of her boys at an early stage.

The billionaire’s wife and her children could be seen unwrapping bundles of new notes and putting them inside the savings box.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Anyone that knows me, knows my love for piggy bank savings. And now, I’ve got my boys on board, it’s not too early for them to adopt the habit of saving….. although Kharl is but it’s okay 😂….. I can’t wait for the excitement when we finally open our piggy bank at the end of the year 💃💃💃 @princekhalifanwoko @princemunirnwoko”

The video however sparked outrage from social media users as they vented over the fact that some top personnel in government actually have the new notes at their disposal

Nigerians also slammed Regina Daniels for posting such a video at a period when cash scarcity seems to be biting hard.

As its is well as know Regina Daniels’s husband, Prince Ned Nwoko is a renowned politician in Delta State who’s currently vying for the senatorial seat in his constituency.