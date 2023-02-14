Video: “See as him thing stand” – Reactions as James Brown gets ‘free’ with Ada Jesus [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tongues wag over a video of the raving crossdresser, James Brown Obialor and curvaceous skit maker, Chinonso Ukah, popularly known as Nons Miraj or Ada Jesus.

Nons Miraj took to her Instagram page a few moments ago to share a video that captured her and James Brown calling on people to come run an advert on the skit maker’s page while promising a 30% discount due to Valentine.

As usual, James Brown who’s known for his playful displays twerked in the video and Ada Jesus spanked his butt.

In retaliation, James Brown also beat Ada Jesus’ buttocks a couple of times then went on to caress her boobs while speaking.

The duo got too close to each other in the clip and this triggered several naughty comments from cybercitizens.

Commenting, some claimed that the crossdresser had an erection in the course of the video while others maintained that he’s hiding under the cover of crossdressing to touch things he wouldn’t have been able to touch in a real sense.

funny_kante

James de use style tap current 😂🤣

i_am_oyinsexy

Werey Dey use scope they tap current 😂😂James oooooo

zeez_rosh

Man made yansh x Pankere (oni idi gigan).

Awon werey meji.

ezedentertainer1

James dey enjoy o. Are u sure I cannot do this cross dressing thing 🤔

couragesneh

DJ enimoney ( I no wan talk ) 🤐

annie___cosmetics

I laughed all through 😂😂😂 na wa

only1.jago

Baba dey use style torch yarsh😂😂

mc_ichie

Women supporting each other 😂

lookinforaimie___

God I like James 😂 a vibe 😂😂

iam_alen_b

This guy gbola go don hard ooo… See how he Dey touch touch everything come Dey laugh 😂