Video: Sarah Martins reacts after May Edochie issued her 14-day ultimatum to apologize or pay N500M for damages

In a recent development, May Edochie, in her letter, threatened to press charges against her for subjecting her to public harassment.

In reaction to this, Sarah took to her Instagram page to share a meme of a boy deep-thinking

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has broken silence after Yul Edochie’s 1st wife, May issued her a 14-day ultimatum to make a public apology and retract her defamatory utterances or get sued and made to pay N500M for damages.

Recall that during the festive period last year 2022, May shared a family Christmas photo but Yul was the only family member missing.

Hours after the photo went viral online, Yul and Judy’s friend and colleague, Sarah, photoshopped the actor, his second wife Judy Austin and their child inside the photo posted by May.

Sarah had also made strong allegations against May in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze. She claimed that May failed in her duties to Yul as his wife, which made him find love in the arms of another woman.

The mother of four is seeking a public apology, a retraction of her statement and assurance that she won’t repeat the utterances.

She gave Sarah 14 days to apologise or face legal actions which will include a whopping sum of N500M for damages.

In reaction to this, Sarah took to her Instagram page to share a meme of a boy deep-thinking while accompanying it with a caption that reads: “500M?? God Abeg o!”

She also took to her Instagram story to comment on the drastic increase in the number of views.