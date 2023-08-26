Video: Sarah Martins mocks Rita Edochie for interfering in allegation of plot against Danielle

Sarah Martins, a well-known Nollywood actress, makes fun of Rita Edochie, a seasoned colleague, for her remarks regarding the alleged plan against Danielle Edochie, the daughter of May and Yul Edochie.

Recall that the actress had previously come under fire for paying trolls to create insults directed at the actor’s daughter on social media.

But as Sarah cried and denied the claims, Rita Edochie interjected by leveling more accusations against her.

Sarah Martins responded by calling the thespian unprintable terms and admonishing her to refrain from pursuing clout with her name.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Rita Edochie or whatever you call yourself, kindly keep my name off your mouth! I know you love chasing clout and you studied clout chasing but kindly do not get my name involved!

“I have NEVER directly or indirectly bullied May Edochie on my page so before you accuse me of bullying please come correct! Screenshot where I mentioned her name on my posts or shut the hell up!”

She continued, “Madam Rita Edochie, let today be the first and last time you will mention my name on those your wrinkled mouth!

Screenshot and post where I mentioned May Edochie in your listed accusations or shut the hell up!

“If you wanna come for me please come with receipts”

Evil people are always fast to attach people’s names to post that has nothing to do with them!

“I have NEVER bullied or trolled May after my public apology to her over the doctored pictured I shared as a third party.

You can feel free to assume whatever you want from my innocent cruise posts that’s entirely your business!

“Until I mention her name and make a post then you can boldly hold me accountable as a bully but until then, STOP CHASING CLOUT WITH MY NAME and take my video off your page!!!!”