Video: SANTHEO pair Has Just Been Evicted From BBTitans Show

SANTHEO pair Has Just Been Evicted From BBTitans Show

Big Brother Titans housemates Sandra from Nigeria and Theo Traw from South Africa has just been evicted from the Big Brother Titans 2022 Season 1 edition show.

Sandra and Theo Traw “SANTHEO” has become the first pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Titans show, with just barely 2 weeks into the show.

Theo Traw and Sandra are among the last four housemates that came into the show about a week after the lunch of the show which happens to be one of the biggest reality tv show in Africa.

The organizers has set up another mark as they bring the two giants of Africa, Nigeria and South Africa to compete for a specific grand prize in pairs.

