Video: Sabinus reacts as comedian, Nasboi bemoans his mother’s habit of giving all her money to pastors -[VIDEO]

Video: Sabinus reacts as comedian, Nasboi bemoans his mother's habit of giving all her money to pastors

  • Nasboi who appeared as a guest on OAP Nedu’s ‘The Honest Bunch‘ podcast disclosed that the money he gives his mother, she sends it to her pastor to make intercessory prayers for him.
  • In reaction Sabinus took to the comment section to assert that money given in church speaks for individuals spiritually

Popular skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, a.k.a Sabinus or Mr Funny has shared his thought after his colleague, Nasboi lamented over his mother’s habit of giving all her money to pastors for prayers.

Nasboi who appeared as a guest on OAP Nedu’s ‘The Honest Bunch‘ podcast disclosed that the money he gives his mother, she sends it to her pastor to make intercessory prayers for him.

The comedian went on to state that whenever he sits his mom down to make her understand that he doesn’t need intercessory prayers she always describes him as a ‘kid’.

Reacting to Nasboi’s disclosure, Sabinus took to the comment section to assert that money given in church speaks for individuals spiritually.

He wrote: “Most times those money we give to church speak for us spiritually 🙌”

