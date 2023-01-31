Video: Sabinus gives fans sneak peek from birthday vacation, shares reaction after being asked to carry snake – [Video]
- Sabinus share a video of how he spent his birthday outside Nigeria in an undisclosed African country.
- The content creator also went to what appeared to be a zoo, where he met a boy carrying a snake.
Popular skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu alias Sabinus celebrated his 28th birthday on January 30th, 2023.
The comedian recently shared a video on his Facebook page about how he spent his birthday outside of Nigeria in an unnamed African country.
Mr Funny also had a good time at sea after being treated to a special boat cruise. Sabinus was clearly overjoyed after being served his favourite fruits, which he devoured as the boat sailed.
Sabinus observed that when the lad asked him to carry the snake around his neck, he immediately fled the area out of fear.
Captioning the clip, he wrote: “Happy birthday Sabinus”