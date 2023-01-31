Video: Sabinus gives fans sneak peek from birthday vacation, shares reaction after being asked to carry snake – [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sabinus gives fans sneak peek from birthday vacation, shares reaction after being asked to carry snake

  • Sabinus share a video of how he spent his birthday outside Nigeria in an undisclosed African country.
  • The content creator also went to what appeared to be a zoo, where he met a boy carrying a snake.

Popular skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu alias Sabinus celebrated his 28th birthday on January 30th, 2023.

The comedian recently shared a video on his Facebook page about how he spent his birthday outside of Nigeria in an unnamed African country.

Mr Funny also had a good time at sea after being treated to a special boat cruise. Sabinus was clearly overjoyed after being served his favourite fruits, which he devoured as the boat sailed.

The content creator also went to what appeared to be a zoo, where he met a boy carrying a snake.

Sabinus observed that when the lad asked him to carry the snake around his neck, he immediately fled the area out of fear.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: “Happy birthday Sabinus”

