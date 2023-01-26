Video: Sabi girl no dey too like cloth- Ayra Starr causes stir with her dance at a beach house during US vacation — [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Sabi girl no dey too like cloth- Ayra Starr causes stir with her dance at a beach house during US vacation

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has been spotted dancing in yet another video which has gone viral online.

The ‘Rush’ hitmaker is currently on vacation in New York, and she has shared photos and videos from the fun trip.

Ayra who is known for her near-controversial sense of style, especially in public spaces, was captured in the clips whining her waist effortlessly in a beach house.

The Mavin Artiste was equally spotted having a chilled time at the spot.

The ‘Rush’ coroner’s video has sparked different reactions from netizens online as many shared their observation.

