Video: S3x should be done more than once a day, Don’t marry who can’t satisfy you- Daddy Freeze concurs with Deyemi Okanlawon
Media personality, Daddy Freeze has concurred with actor, Deyemi Okanlawon on the importance of intercourse in marriage.
Recall that Deyemi Okanlawon had given an hint on his sexual life with his wife, Damilola Okanlawon.
The actor, who recently celebrated 10years anniversary revealed in a podcast with Toke Makinwa, that four times a week isn’t enough for couples.
According to him, sex should be everyday, both morning, afternoon and night. To further prove his point, he likened it to food, which is a three square meal.
Deyemi added that there shouldn’t be time table when it comes to sex as there are weeks one can have it all day.
In response,,Daddy Freeze concurred with Deyemi as he lectured his married fans on the importance of intercourse.
Freeze opined that marriage is very important in a marriage or committed relationship and should be done more than once a day possible.
He advised his followers to marry partners, who can satisfy them sexually.
To prove his point, Daddy Freeze revealed how he counseled 83 women, 65 of whom, had cheated on their husbands at least once, whole the other 43 had done it more than once.
He questioned that if sex wasn’t important, why were these women cheating.
“More than once a day sef if you can…
Intercourse is very very important in a marriage or committed relationship.
No marry who no fit satisfy you o, e get why…..
In 2018, I counseled 83 married women, 65 of them had cheated on their husbands at least once, while 43 of them (more than half), had cheated more than once. Finally 25 of them were in current relationships with other men.
These were spirit filled tongue kabashing prayer warriors o. Some were even workers in my former pente church.
If intercourse is not so important, please why were they cheating? This is why I say it all the time, from the moment you are engaged, my advise is; sample the goods, taste the milk before you buy the cow, there is no scripture that says it is sinful for an engaged couple to have intercourse”.