Video: S3x should be done more than once a day, Don’t marry who can’t satisfy you- Daddy Freeze concurs with Deyemi Okanlawon

The actor, who recently celebrated 10years anniversary revealed in a podcast with Toke Makinwa, that four times a week isn’t enough for couples.

Deyemi added that there shouldn’t be time table when it comes to sex as there are weeks one can have it all day.

Freeze opined that marriage is very important in a marriage or committed relationship and should be done more than once a day possible.

To prove his point, Daddy Freeze revealed how he counseled 83 women, 65 of whom, had cheated on their husbands at least once, whole the other 43 had done it more than once.

He questioned that if sex wasn’t important, why were these women cheating.