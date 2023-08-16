ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: Ryan Taylor returns to his ex girlfriend, Fiona, weeks after break-up with DJ Cuppy
British boxer Ryan Taylor appears to be over his ex-fiancée DJ Cuppy as he holidays in Dubai with an unidentified woman.
The boxer shared a romantic selfie of himself with a mysterious woman on his now-deleted Instagram page and story. Internet detectives identified the woman as his ex-girlfriend Fiona.
As they had a trip in his car while in Dubai, Ryan could be seen clutching his new girlfriend’s hand in the picture.
Ryan alluded at being a superior player in the post’s caption by saying that he does it better.
The British fighter continued by thanking God for his blessings.
“You do it good. But I do it better. Thank God for everything”.