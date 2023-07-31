Video: Ruth Kadiri Slams Colleague Eddie Watson Over His ‘Rudeness’

Ruth Kadiri, a Nollywood actress, has chastised her colleague Eddie Watson for being nasty to her during their private chat.

The director had uploaded a screenshot of their conversation in which he took a swipe her over her profile picture. The movie celebrity had advised her to change her display photo because it was frightening.

Ruth Kadiri had sworn to add him to her blocked list after questioning whether he felt he was significant.

Issuing a stern warning to him, she told anyone related to him to warn him as she questioned who he was to authoritatively speak to her.

“Somebody should just warn this EDDIE!! Coming to my personal space to tell me what to do! Who you?? No problem. Rude goat”.