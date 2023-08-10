Video: “Runtown inspired my whole music career” – Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez, also known as Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, claims that Nigerian singer Runtown was the inspiration for his musical career.

Seyi Vibez claims that one of the musicians who encouraged him to pursue a career in entertainment was Runtown.

While traveling with Runtown and UK-based author and podcaster Adesope Olajide, alias Shopsydoo, the artist made this confession.

Adesope said in a video that it was Runtown who had originally introduced him to Seyi Vibez’s music four years prior.

Seyi Vibez revealed that the “Mad Over You” singer was both his mentor and the inspiration for his entire career in response to the podcaster’s comment.

Moment Seyi Vibez almost fought man who slapped him with money inside club

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, also known as Seyi Vibez, a Nigerian music sensation, recently got into an argument with a man at a nightclub.

The performer was leaving the club with his bodyguards when a man dashed at him with a stack of cash slapped it in his face.

Seyi became enraged by this and made the decision to fight off the big spender, but his security guards stopped him.

The guy’s treatment of the singer, in the opinion of social media users, was improper.

See some of the reactions culled below:

merlyndepato; That guy no suppose put money for him face na,that’s too disrespectful, anyway make Una check out my page, I’m a very good content creator,you’d definitely love my videos

armzrichie; Nothing you wan tell me,,,that guy don put something inside that handkarchief he wan Just put an for hin nose but seyi Sef na omo ogbon

fembe_rry20; So how did he fight abi I no understand English again?

vs_lavish1; This one nah fight ? Person use money clap SEyi ni now 😂😂

gr8_lonerr; What the guy did self was wrong,I don’t know you from anywhere and you use handkerchief to rub my face