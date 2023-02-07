Video: Ruger splashes millions of Naira on brand new Range Rover [Photos/video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ruger’s boss, D’Prince, showed off the new whip and congratulated him via Instagram story and official page of his record label, Jonzing world.

Fans and followers trooped to comment section as they shared their thoughts.

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger has recently splashed millions of Naira on brand new Range Rover.

This followed months after the ‘Bounce’ crooner acquired new palatial mansion in Lagos.

However, Ruger’s boss, D’Prince, showed off the new whip and congratulated him via Instagram story and official page of his record label, Jonzing world.

He shared a photo of himself and Ruger outside the brand new Range Rover and captioned it, “Congrats on the new whip RU, you got it exactly how you wanted it”.

He went ahead to his record label’s official page to congratulate the latest Range Rover owner.

Fans and followers trooped to comment section as they shared their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:

callmilynrex said, “Ru don Range God do my own even if na less😢”.

swagboyglam said, “Ruger just dey asiwaju dey go”.

sketchboy_gram said, “Oga prince na my cartel be that OH, abeg no chop our money if you do you go collect fa Maigida”.

je_brano said, “Congrats Ruger, We win🔥”.

heisromkid said, “Congratulations big ruuu❤️❤️🙌,God me next🙏”.