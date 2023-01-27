ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Rudi Garcia, Al-Nassr’s Head coach, blames Ronaldo after defeat to Al-Ittihad

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 359 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rudi Garcia, Al-Nassr’s coach, blames Ronaldo after defeat to Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr’s coach, Rudi Garcia has pointed fingers at Cristiano Ronaldo over the club’s defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.

The club which signed Ronaldo in a record-breaking deal at the end of December, were defeated 3-1 in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.

Shortly after the match was concluded, the French coach was left to bemoan his side’s inability to make the most of their chances in the first-half, and he wasn’t afraid to criticise his new star man for missing a gilt-edged chance, either.

Garcia said;

“One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half.

“I congratulate Al-Ittihad. They presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately we were not able to adjust the result. It’s true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league.”

Garcia’s blunt verdict capped a miserable night for Ronaldo, who was taunted by Al-Ittihad fans chanting the name of his iconic rival Lionel Messi as he arrived the pitch.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 359 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I should be using Sir for you but you don’t even have a house to your name- Papaya Ex replies Nedu

1 hour ago

Video: Unconcern Judy Austin gets tongues wagging, shares moments with father in-law, hubby on movie set, Yul reacts

1 hour ago

Video: “Lower your expectation on men of God, they are humans too”- Mary Njoku advises Nigerians to use their heads

1 hour ago

Video: #BBTitans: Lukay and Ipeleng caught copulating [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button