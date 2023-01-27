Video: Rudi Garcia, Al-Nassr’s Head coach, blames Ronaldo after defeat to Al-Ittihad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Al-Nassr’s coach, Rudi Garcia has pointed fingers at Cristiano Ronaldo over the club’s defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.

The club which signed Ronaldo in a record-breaking deal at the end of December, were defeated 3-1 in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.

Shortly after the match was concluded, the French coach was left to bemoan his side’s inability to make the most of their chances in the first-half, and he wasn’t afraid to criticise his new star man for missing a gilt-edged chance, either.

Garcia said;

“One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half.

“I congratulate Al-Ittihad. They presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately we were not able to adjust the result. It’s true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league.”

Garcia’s blunt verdict capped a miserable night for Ronaldo, who was taunted by Al-Ittihad fans chanting the name of his iconic rival Lionel Messi as he arrived the pitch.