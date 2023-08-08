ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Rosy Meurer is heavily pregnant”- Stella Dimokokorkus spills secrets as Churchill and Rosy Meurer allegedly part ways

Stella Dimokokorkus, a controversial blogger, has revealed some information regarding Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer as they are rumored to be splitting up.

Online rumors have stated that Olakunle Churchill’s domestic violence and infidelity are the reasons why the couple is divorcing.

The couple hasn’t officially announced their split or whether they remain together, though.

Stella Dimokokorkus revealed in an interview about her investigation into the pair that they have not broken up but are keeping quiet because they are expecting a child.

However, she emphasized that her claims were based on information from her source and urged her supporters to present proof of the couple’s breakup.

“CLAP FOR YOURSELVES OH YE RUMOUR MONGERS….

i will only say what i have just investigated…..
Rosy and Churchil have not parted ways, they are quiet because they are heavily pregnant…
Tis is what my source says and i believe my source until further notice….

If you believe otherwise and have evidence, please slid into my inbox”

Gistlover reported hours ago, Kemi Olunloyo spilled about the alleged separation of businessman philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill and his actress wife, Rosy Meurer.

Speaking on the issue, Kemi Olunloyo claimed she did an extensive interview with Rosy Meurer, where the latter disclosed she had never set her eye on Tonto Dikeh.

According to Kemi, she spoke to the actress at 1:00am in a live video. The video captured Eniola Badmus, and Rosy’s family at the couple’s Ikoyi residence.

She also claimed that she spoke with Rosy’s family and they were shocked about the news circulating about her separation.

