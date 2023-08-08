Video: “Rosy has never seen Tonto Dikeh in her life”- Kemi Olunloyo reveals about Churchill and Rosy Meurer

Investigative journalist and controversial figure Kemi Olunloyo has revealed information regarding the alleged split between actor-businessman Olakunle Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer.

According to rumors, Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s marriage was in trouble due to reported adultery and physical violence.

Speaking on the subject, Kemi Olunloyo asserted that she conducted a thorough interview with Rosy Meurer, who revealed she had never had feelings for Tonto Dikeh.

Kemi claims she had a live video conversation with the actress at one in the morning. Eniola Badmus, Rosy, and her family were seen in the video visiting the couple’s Ikoyi home.

She further asserted that when she spoke with Rosy’s family, they expressed amazement at the rumors of their daughter’s separation.

She wrote, “I was the journalist that did the extensive interview on Tonto and Churchill on the son’s welfare and denied visitation where she violated court orders. Ask me these things please. In this age of misinformation people are defamed easily, Meta is taking pages down. All my news is factual. Let’s keep it real. People were rushing to my DM this morning saying Churchill and Rosy’s marriage was on the rocks and marred with domestic violence and side chics. As a journalist I went to the source. Incidentally I interviewed Rosy on her marriage to Churchill and straightened the truth about if she knows Tonto who accused her of husband snatching. Rosy has never seen Tonto in her life. I have not edited many of my interviews due to my relocation and rebranding my SM assets. Some clips are on this reel. I asked @rosymeurer for a LIVE LOCATION VIDEO earlier this morning and this was sent during the 1am hour from their house in Ikoyi as she was braiding their son’s hair. I even spotted @eniola_badmus on the sofa tucked in to bed possibly spending the night. I also contacted Rosy’s family who I met before my interview at the Banana Island Pier🏝️🍌They said they were all stunned, some getting calls at their jobs that they should go see the Gistlover story.

PEOPLE LETS STOP MISINFORMATION, DISTORTION, FAKE NEWS AND SUPRESSED NEWS. Ejoor”