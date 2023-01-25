Video: Role models are getting divorced – Charles Okocha speaks on why he’s yet to marry

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe Tupac, has said that the idea of longtime couples getting divorced after years gives him a scare about marriage.

The father-of-two said he is yet to settle down because he is taking his time to find the right woman who will be a mother to his kids.

Charles Okocha who noted that he has never been married before, made reference to how couples that many people see as role models split after decades of marriage and it leaves him wondering how he is going into the institution.

He also said that he is focused on taking care of his two children for now until he finds a worthy woman who can take care of them.

