Video: RMD stir reactions as he rocks skirt with Mr Eazi

Mr. Eazi and Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, often known as RMD, made a big impression by wearing kilts, a traditional Scottish garment resembling a wraparound skirt, in public recently.

RMD and Mr Eazi’s fashion-forward move turned heads and wagging tongues as they went out in style, showcasing a blend of traditional history and current aesthetics.

RMD, a well-known figure in the entertainment sector, shared the incident on social media, sarcastically highlighting that he and Mr Eazi were “holding it down like a short skirt” – quickly defining the choice of dress as a kilt to clear any misunderstandings.

He wrote;

“Holding it down with @mreazi like a short skirt, well a kilt in this case.

If you know you know”.

