Video: Rita Edochie Ridicules Judy Austin Following Pete Edochie’s Interview

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress, has renewed her criticism of Judy Austin following Pete Edochie’s interview in which he distanced himself from her marriage to his son, Yul Edochie.

Rita Edochie criticized her on Instagram after resharing a video from the interview.

She stated that Yul Edochie hired people from a town in Onitsha to her hometown.

She praised May Edochie as a national treasure, noting that Yul and Judy felt they were playing her, but they were only playing themselves.

“I said it that they hired people from Ogbommanu, Onitsha to Drama Devil’s hometown, now it’s clearly clear.

My darling daughter Queen May is a National Treasure some people think they played her, but they really played themselves out of a good person”.

Gistlover Recall that Pete Edochie in an interview with Chude Jideonwo affirmed that he was never aware that Yul had taken a second wife.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, he said “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).

He made it known that he never knew Yul had taken a second wife.