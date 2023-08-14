Video: Rita Dominic replies overzealous monitoring spirit who asked the number of men she has slept with

Rita Dominic Anosike, a married Nollywood actress, replied appropriately when asked about her body count by a curious admirer.

The total number of partners with whom one has had sexual encounters or slept is referred to as the Body Count.

A fan on the microblogging service Twitter, now known as X, had questioned the newlywed actress’s number of sexual partners.

“What’s your body count”, he tweeted.

Surprisingly, Rita Dominic replied while sending Sunday greetings to him.

According to the wife of Fidelis Anosike, she has had 1.5 million sexual partners.

“1.5 million. Happy Sunday,” she wrote in response to the fan.

Rita Dominic and Others Reacts to Uriel’s Eviction

Former BBNaija contestant Vee, Jemima Osunde and Rita Dominic have all reacted to the jury’s decision to eliminate Uriel.

Uriel is the second Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be evicted. However, it appears that her eviction did not go down well with many others.

Many people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the jury’s decision to remove Uriel from the Big Brother Naija house, despite the fact that she received more votes than Seyi.Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress has taken to her Twitter page to complain about how unfair the jury were in their decision.

Jemima Osunde also expressed her disappointment in the organizers of BBNaija for allowing Uriel to be evicted when she was not support to.

Imagine our judiciary actually using a jury system in Nigeria. The country will just finish kpata kpata. As in, the remaining 2% were managing will go down the drain. — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) August 13, 2023

Vee has also taken to her page to drag Laycon for saving Syi over Uriel. She also tweeted;