Video: Rita Dominic Reacts to Rumors of Welcoming Twins with Husband Fidelis Anosike

Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic, a Nigerian actress, recently took to Twitter to dispel reports about her welcoming a set of twins with husband Fidelis Anosike.

Instead of issuing a formal statement, Rita chose a more lighthearted approach, sharing a meme that perfectly reflected her feelings.

Rita Dominic’s witty and candid response to the rumors served to dispel them. She shared a meme featuring a young girl rolling her eyes, accompanied by the caption, “you know you lying.”

The rumors had been circulating for several days, sparking excitement among her fans and the media alike. However, with this meme, Rita made it clear that there was no truth to the reports of her welcoming twins.

