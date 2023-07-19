Video: Rita Daniel celebrates daughter, Regina Daniels as she bags new appointment as an Executive in Senator’s Wives Forum

Rita Daniels, a Nollywood actress, is undeniably a proud mother, as her children, particularly Regina Daniels, continue to make her proud.

The mother of six has taken pride in her Regina after being appointed as the wife of a Senator.

Regina has been appointed as the Social Secretary of the Executive Council of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum.

Rita Daniels congratulated her daughter on her new accomplishment on her Instagram page just minutes ago.

She called her ‘her pride’ and stated that when grace speaks for one, it spreads all over them.

Rita expressed her pride in the woman she is becoming while praying for God’s continued blessings and protection on her and her family.

“Congratulations to an amazing daughter. My pride! When grace speaks in your life, it radiates all over you. The sky is your limit. God shall continue to bless and protect you and your family. I am so proud of the woman you’ve become. My mouth shall never stop watering prayers of blessings upon your soul. I AM PROUD OF YOU MY MINI-MIE”.