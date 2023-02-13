ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Rihanna pregnant with second child

Rihanna

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is expecting her second child. The 34-year-old 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performer took the stage in Phoenix Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red. The award-winning musician revealed a baby bump, and also became the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

In the first few seconds of her performance, Rihanna played up the big reveal by caressing her stomach and letting the zipper of her jumpsuit, which she wore over a form-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau, fall to expose her belly.

The “Love on the Brain” vocalist said at a pre-Super Bowl press conference last week that since becoming a mom, she feels like she “can take on the world” and “do anything.”

On Sunday night, the news was confirmed by a Rihanna representative. In May 2022, the Grammy winner’s fiancé, rapper A$AP Rocky, gave birth to their first child.

Read Also: Rihanna to make music return with track for 'Black Panther'

He was seen excitedly supporting her on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her performance and dancing along.

Rihanna first revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33.

The nine-time Grammy winner returned to the stage on Super Bowl Sunday after a years-long hiatus from music. She last released an album, “Anti,” in 2016 and has not toured since that year.

