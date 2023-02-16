Video: Rihanna claps back at trolls who tried to shame her for calling her baby ‘fine’

Rihanna described her son as fine and noted that she doesn’t care what other people may think about that.*

However, for some reasons, netizens have found the use of the adjective ‘fine’ inappropriate. Some suggested that she should have used words such as cute or adorable.







Billionaire music star, Rihanna has clapped back at Instagram trolls who tried to shame her for calling her one-year-old baby ‘fine’.

The mother of one, who recently unveiled her growing baby bump at the New York Super Bowl, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her adorable baby boy.

Apparently, the photo had been taken prior to her discovering that she was expecting a second child, as she expressed surprise at how she had no clue that both her babies were in the photo.

