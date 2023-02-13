Video: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting second child [Photos and Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rihanna revealed the good news while performing at Super Bowl Halftime show last night.

This is coming barely a year after the Barbados singer Rihanna welcomed her first child in May.







American singer and beauty mogul, Robyn Fenty better known as, Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky are expecting their second child.

The Fenty CEO, revealed the good news while performing at Super Bowl Halftime show last night.

In one of the videos, Rihanna, who was dressed head-to-toe in bright Red, took to the stage to reveal her baby bump. The proud mother-to-be removed her jacket to show off her baby bump.

During the performance of her song, B**** Better Have My Money, the girlfriend of ASAP Rocky rubbed her stomach on stage.

Her management also confirmed the news, as they told multiple medias that the billionaire is expecting baby 2.

