Video: Rigging attempts will be made but it can never succeed– Austin Faani reacts as INEC Twitter account likes post criticizing Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Wednesday, INEC’s verified account on the microblogging site liked a post in which the son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Seun Kuti, censured Obi.

Reacting to the news, Austin Faani who is married to seasoned Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke took to his verified Instagram page to express his disappointment.

Filmmaker, Austin Faani has reacted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official Twitter page liking a post criticising the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

This comes after INEC says it is probing the circumstance surrounding its verified Twitter account being baised.

The electoral umpire also said it will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established after investigation.

On Wednesday, INEC’s verified account on the microblogging site liked a post in which the son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Seun Kuti, censured Obi.

Many Twitter users excoriated the commission for being sentimental when it should be objective as the umpire for the February 25 presidential election.

The commission’s account subsequently unliked the post and INEC issued a statement, assuring Nigerians of its neutrality, stating that it will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates,” the statement read.

Reacting to the news, Austin Faani who is married to seasoned Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke took to his verified Instagram page to express his disappointment.