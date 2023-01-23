Video: Revolution Plus Property: I took bullets for you, was turned into a beast -Toyin Abraham, rages fires back at Odunlade Adekola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress Toyin Abraham has fired back at Revolution Plus property after they tried using her colleague, Odunlade Adekola to spite her for dissociating herself from the brand due to the alleged fraudulent activities.

Pouring out her heart on her Instagram story hours ago, Toyin Abraham recounted the ordeal she went through as Revolution Property’s brand ambassador and having to deal with threats, curses, and tears from victims the organization scammed through using her photos on their adverts.

Firing back at them, Toyin Abraham wrote

“I am not keeping mute again, you have turned me into a beast, into an animal so deal it. Because I love and I hype you, I hype people I love with my life, I told you to sort people before we start the advert and the next thing is for you to shade me and make me look bad in the presence of people that look up to me, “I have cried, begged, I even asked a lot of people to please beg you people that we need to know what the issue is but no you don’t care, you want me to continue doing advert so people can bring more money and not get what they paid for. …..you terminated my deal because, in your words, I reduced affection and a reluctant approach towards publicly identifying with the brand because I said it is wrong to continue posting when some people haven’t gotten what they paid for….God forbid! “I wake up to curses and threats every day of my life because of what? Please for the records I never collected any land, house, or car from Revolution plus company, I was paid for my services and get paid for product placement in my movie if need be, please once again I wasn’t given any land or house at all. You terminated contract cos you feel i’m not doing enoough after taking bullets for the company, my mum, mum in law and godmum were all dragged over this issue….

Giving them an ultimatum, Toyin Abraham vowed to post the contract, letters and start a campaign against the brand if they don’t start refunding their victims.