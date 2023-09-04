Video: Rema, Asake, Burna Boy win big at 2023 Headies Awards (Full List of Winners)

Burna Boy, Rema, and Asake claimed the lead at the just completed 2023 Headies Awards.

The 16th edition of the biggest music award event was place on Sunday night, September 3rd, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta

The award, which was dubbed “Celebrating African Renaissance,” is intended to honor Afrobeats and African culture. Several African A-list artists attended the award ceremony, which was hosted by Nigerian media personality Osas Ighodaro.

The night’s top winners were Rema, Asake, and Burna Boy, with Rema taking home three awards: Best Male Artist, Best Digital Artist, and African Artist of the Year.

Fast-rising singer and Wave of the moment, Asake won two awards; his album ‘Mr. Money With The Vibez’ won Album of the Year and he won the Next Rated. The singer becomes the first Artist to win the two awards in the same night and to top it off, he joins the likes of Simi, Asa, and Kizz Daniel, who have won Album of the Year with their debut albums.

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ bagged two awards; Best Afrobeats Song and Song of the Year.

Other winners of the night include Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Odumodublvck, Rexxie, Blaq Bonez and others.

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST RAP SINGLE

‘Declan Rice’ – ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

‘Kpe Paso’ – Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Tinko Tinko’ – Obong Jayar

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

‘Calm Down’ – Director K (Rema)

BEST RAP ALBUM

‘Young Preacher’ by Blaqbonez

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

‘Abracadabra’ by Rexxie

BEST MALE ARTIST

REMA (Calm Down)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

‘Eze Ebube’ – Neon Adejo

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

SPECIAL RECOGNITION’

Sound Sultan

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Rema (Calm Down)

BEST STREET HOP SINGLE

‘Chance’ – Seyi Vibez

NEXT RATED ARTIST

Asake

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

‘Mr. Money With The Vibez’ – Asake

SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

BEST COLLABORATION

Who’s Your Guy’ – Spyro featuring Tiwa Sãvage

BEST AFRICAN ARTIST

Rema

WEST AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Black Sheriff