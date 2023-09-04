Video: Religious critics fault Destiny Kids’ star, Rejoice Iwueze as she welcomes first child barely 10 months after tying the knot

Religious skeptics have flocked to the gospel singer Rejoice Iwueze’s comment section to attack her over the birth of her first child.

The former Destiny Kids singer, who married in November, revealed her child’s birth just hours ago.

The gospel singer announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Sunday, alongside photographs from her maternity session.

She explained that she and her spouse have progressed from a couple to parents.

Rejoice said that God cannot be trusted as she welcomed her new bundle of joy into the world. The new mother, however, did not reveal the gender of her child.

Two religious critics took to her comment section to drag her for welcoming a child barely a year after getting married.

The religious critics who were ignorant of her wedding date, thought the gospel singer was already pregnant, before tying the knot.

One Raymond Shola wrote, “So you married with pregnancy wow my Christian sister

One User wrote, “This story no clear. You were a month pregnant before your wedding. Congrats to you Sha”.

However, many defended the gospel singer as they noted how it’s nearly 10 months since she got married.