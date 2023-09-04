Video: Rejoice Iwueze of Destiny Kids Welcomes First Child with Husband

Rejoice Iwueze, a member of the Destiny Kids gospel singing group, and her husband have announced the birth of their first child.

Congratulations are pouring in for the gospel singer, who announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Sunday while posting photographs from her maternity photoshoot.

Rejoice Iwueze revealed that they had moved on from being a couple to becoming parents, and she affirmed her faith in God’s faithfulness.

“Leveled up from just being a couple to being parents…God can be trusted. Welcome to the new level baby,” she wrote.

The gender of their newborn, however, is yet to be stated but that did not stop their fans and well-wishers from congratulating the couple.

