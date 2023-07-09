ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Regina Daniels Shows Off New Gold Jewelry worth N10 Million

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 hours ago
0 367 Less than a minute

Regina Daniels, a popular Nollywood actress, flaunts her freshly purchased jewelry, which is said to worth ten million naira.

The mother of two turned to Instagram to show off her ritzy gold necklace and other cosmetic accessories.

According to reports, the gold jewelry is valued up to ten million naira, which has left many people dumbfounded.

“Girl, you get mind oh,” one of her friends who kept hailing her says.

This comes after she was recently honored to visit her billionaire and politician husband, Senator Ned Nwoko’s, office space in Abuja.

See the post below:

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 hours ago
0 367 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Nigerian Actor Stan Nze Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Himself

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

31 mins ago

Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

57 mins ago

Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button