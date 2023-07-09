Video: Regina Daniels Shows Off New Gold Jewelry worth N10 Million

Regina Daniels, a popular Nollywood actress, flaunts her freshly purchased jewelry, which is said to worth ten million naira.

The mother of two turned to Instagram to show off her ritzy gold necklace and other cosmetic accessories.

According to reports, the gold jewelry is valued up to ten million naira, which has left many people dumbfounded.

“Girl, you get mind oh,” one of her friends who kept hailing her says.

This comes after she was recently honored to visit her billionaire and politician husband, Senator Ned Nwoko’s, office space in Abuja.

See the post below: