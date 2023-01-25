ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Regina Daniels shares husband’s reaction after playing viral ‘billionaire song’ for him [video]

  • Regina Daniel has shared a video which captured her husband, Ned Nwoko’s reaction to her saying the viral “billionaire” song was made for him.
  • As the song played on, Ned Nwoko turned to his wife to ask why it must be for him with a cheeky smile which led to laughter in the car.
“Many people don’t know this” – Regina Daniels reveals unknown truth about hubby, Ned Nwoko as he clocks '62'

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, has shared her husband’s reaction after playing the viral ‘billionaire song’ for him.

In a video which the mother of two shared via Snapchat, she told her husband that the song was made only for him.

Reacting to his wife’s claim, Ned Nwoko smiled heartily and debunked the statement.

Regina Daniels went ahead to film her husband’s attire from his head down to his shoes, as she gushed over him in the video.

Social media users have penned down funny comments regarding the short clip making the rounds on the internet.

